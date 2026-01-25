Warming up... barely

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Our temperatures warmed up on Saturday... by just a small amount.
For the second day in a row, high temperatures in the Fox Valley were in the negatives.
While much of the country deals with winter storms to our south and east, snow is not in the forecast for the upcoming week as our our temperatures slowly increase.

