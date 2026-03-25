Warmer today, cold front on the way

Winds out of the southwest will warm temperatures to well above average today. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s for most areas, with some spots getting closer to 70 degrees. It will be cloudy this morning, but clouds will decrease throughout the day, leading to more blue skies later.

Tomorrow, a cold front moves through. It will bring scattered rain showers tomorrow into the afternoon, with a wintry mix possible later in the day as temperatures drop. As the front passes, winds will shift to the northeast, causing temperatures to fall throughout the day, with highs in the 30s and 40s expected on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures become more seasonable on Saturday, then rise above average again on Sunday.