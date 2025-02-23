Warmer temps and some flurries

Saturday was another partly sunny day, although more clouds will move into the area overnight.

Low temperatures will be in the upper teens although wind chills will drop into the single digits.

Sunday will continue the trend of warming temperatures with highs in the mid 30s and partly sunny skies.

Snow flurries may give the Fox Valley a light dusting in the late morning/early afternoon but there isn't much accumulation expected.

We could end up with 40-degree days for the majority of the upcoming week.