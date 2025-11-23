Warmer highs and rainy skies

After Sunday brought highs above normal, we'll be even warmer on Monday with highs hitting the low 50s.
We're expecting late rain throughout northeast Wisconsin to take us into Monday night.
Big changes are on the way just ahead of Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s and snow chances just before the holiday as well as November's final weekend.
Posted
After Sunday brought highs above normal, we'll be even warmer on Monday with highs hitting the low 50s.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.