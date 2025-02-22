Warmer highs and melting snow

Friday has given us a mostly sunny end to the week.

Gusty winds Friday night will drop our wind chills to around/below zero into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Our temperatures will continue to warm up during the weekend with highs in the low 30s on Saturday and partly sunny skies.

More sunshine is expected for Sunday as highs rise to the mid 30s.

Next week will see a stretch of highs in the 40s with a rain/snow mix expected early on Monday which will help melt the snow that's still on the ground.