Warmer, but windy today

Today will be much warmer than yesterday. Southerly winds will bring temperatures into the 60s, with cooler temperatures along the lakeshore. A rain/snow mix is falling this morning, followed by a break this afternoon. A second round of rain will move through tonight, and winds will be gusty throughout the day.

The weather looks mostly nice over the next few days, aside from rain overnight Thursday. Temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s.

The weekend starts off pleasant, but rain and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, with the potential for stronger storms on Monday.