Warmer but wetter weekend

Friday shaped up to be a cloudy day which will continue overnight with patchy fog impacting our nighttime visibility.

Saturday highs will be well above normal getting close to the low 40s, but rain is expected late Saturday night.

We may only end up with light rain or sprinkles before and during the game.

More above normal highs are expected again on Sunday with snowfall expected Sunday night.

Much colder temperatures are expected closer to New Year's Eve/Day.