Warmer… but definitely not warm

After a frigid weekend, we’ll see some relief as temperatures climb out of the negatives, but cold weather will persist through the week. Cold Weather Advisories are in effect for all counties through noon today. Morning temperatures are in the negatives, with highs reaching the mid to upper single digits this afternoon. Winds will gust near 20 miles per hour at times, bringing wind chills down into the negative teens for much of the day. Skies will be mostly sunny, though clouds will increase later today.

Light snow moves through the area overnight, bringing a light coating of accumulation. Temperatures will drop to near zero.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, conditions remain dry with well below-average temperatures.