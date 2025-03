Tuesday continued the trend of sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures.

Highs reached the mid/upper 40s in most areas and even hit the low 50s in others.

Thursday will continue the trend with highs in the 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Friday will bring a spring storm into the area with rain showers expected throughout the day. More rain is expected Saturday, especially further north. More heavy rain will stick around for a wet weekend overall.