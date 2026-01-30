Warmer air is on the way

Temperatures start out in the low single digits this morning and climb into the mid-teens by this afternoon. Wind chills are below zero early on but will moderate as the day goes on. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and a few flurries at times with a chance for light lake-effect snow along the lakeshore this morning.

Overnight, skies turn partly cloudy with lows in the upper single digits. Tomorrow brings a return to more seasonable conditions with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 20s. Looking ahead, widespread light snow is possible from Sunday into Monday, with more seasonable temperatures continuing into next week.