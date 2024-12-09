Warm Winter Weather Continues

Hello, 40s! It's another warm day in Northeast Wisconsin. Most of the snow has melted over the weekend and there isn't any major snow in our forecast.

High temperatures remain in the mid-40s today. With mostly sunny skies and light winds, it will feel warm and spring-like this afternoon.

Soak up this warmth before temperatures PLUMMET mid-week.

Some arctic air will seep into the Midwest and Great Lakes region on Wednesday. Highs will be in the single digits for the middle of the week. This is 20 degrees below normal.

Temperatures are back above normal into the weekend.