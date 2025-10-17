Warm, windy Friday

Kicking off Friday with very mild temperatures in the upper 50s, with morning temperatures already reaching what the normal highs would be for this time of year. As the rain from last night moves out, wind will be moving in. Winds coming from the southwest, which will gust up to 30 miles per hour, bring in lots of warmth. This wind will drive up the high temperatures this afternoon to around 74. Clouds will stick around for the day, but chances for rain remain low until later tonight.

Rain will continue into tomorrow morning but will end to give us a dry Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Saturday night, rain chances make a comeback as a cold front sweeps through. This front will bring more widespread rain overnight and into the first half of Sunday. The front will also bring cooler temperatures and strong winds. Highs in the mid-50s, with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.