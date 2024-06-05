Warm Wednesday leads into cooler weekend

A hot and humid Wednesday will be capped off with a marginal risk for thunderstorms throughout most of N.E.W. in the late afternoon/early evening.

Some areas could see heavy rain and small hail and while severe weather isn't expected, it's still possible.

Temperatures are expected to cool down beginning on Thursday with a chance for showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the low 70s are expected for Friday and lasting through this weekend and into next week with mostly sunny skies throughout the area.

Temperatures across N.E.W. aren't expected to approach today's highs until next Wednesday.