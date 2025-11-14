Warm today, cooler by Sunday

We have another beautiful, sunny day ahead of us, with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s this afternoon, some places getting to 60. Overnight, clouds will move in, and there is a chance for showers in the morning. Rain will be light, resulting in minimal totals. This rain comes with a cold front, but before the cold settles in, temperatures will get near 60 degrees. Over the next two days, temperatures will be 10–20 degrees above normal.

Behind the front, clear skies and gusty winds move in for Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday, temperatures return to more seasonable levels.

Next week is shaping up to be another dry week, with no significant rain or snow in the forecast.

