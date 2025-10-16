Warm temps and a wet weekend

Rain chances pick up going into Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning.
Severe weather and thunderstorms are not expected, largely only light rain.
Lows will be far above normal, only dropping down to the mid 50s.
Friday will see highs reach the low/mid 70s, far above normal, along with gusty winds.
Clouds will dominate the day with late rain expected going into early Saturday.
Posted
Rain chances pick up going into Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.