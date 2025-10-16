Warm spell brings clouds and rain

Today, skies will start off mostly clear before gradually turning overcast by the afternoon. Temperatures this morning began on the cooler side, in the low 40s, but will warm steadily through the day, reaching highs in the low 60s. There is a chance of scattered showers starting later this afternoon. Rain should be light. Tonight will remain mild for this time of year, with temperatures dipping only slightly to overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow will feel more like early autumn than mid-October, with temperatures rising to an unseasonably warm high near 74 degrees. The day will be mostly cloudy, with limited sunshine and a noticeable breeze out of the south that could make conditions feel even warmer. There is a possibility of wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Rain chances return Friday night into Saturday morning