Warm Christmas? White Christmas?

Temperatures are fairly mild to start the day, in the low 30s, and will continue to warm from there. High temperatures today will reach around 40 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight conditions remain calm as temperatures drop into the mid-20s.

For your holiday plans tomorrow and Thursday, the weather will generally cooperate. Warmer temperatures continue, with highs reaching the mid to upper 30s. There is a chance for some light rain beginning Wednesday afternoon, then again late Thursday into Friday.

Above-average temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend.