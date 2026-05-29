Warm and sunny

Northeast winds yesterday helped bring temperatures back to near or slightly below average, with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. Today, winds shift back to the south, allowing temperatures to warm once again. Highs this afternoon will climb into the low to mid-80s.

Despite the warmer temperatures, humidity levels will remain relatively low, and only a light breeze is expected, making for another very comfortable day. Skies will stay mostly sunny throughout the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, highs will settle back into the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

This stretch of beautiful late-spring weather is expected to continue through the end of May and into the first days of June.