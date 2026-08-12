Warm and humid weather continues with a few storm chances

Some thunderstorms moved through early this morning, bringing frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail to parts of northeast Wisconsin. As the sun rises, the weather will quiet down. We’re waking up to partly cloudy skies and patchy fog, with the fog lifting through the morning. Clouds will gradually decrease, giving us a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon.

There is a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Wildfire smoke could also lead to some hazy skies at times.

It will feel like summer again today and Thursday, with highs in the low 80s and dew points in the upper 60s. That combination will make for a warm and humid feel.

Thursday brings another chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We’ll dry out Friday, with lower humidity providing some relief. However, rain and storm chances quickly return Saturday, along with increasing humidity.