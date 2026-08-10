Warm and humid Monday, but cooler weather is coming

Fog will develop early this morning, but it will gradually lift as we move through the day. Once the fog clears, sunshine will break through, giving us a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of Monday. The sun will help push temperatures into the mid-80s this afternoon. It will also be a humid day, so it may feel warmer than the actual temperature.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with rain staying mostly to our south and west. We could still see a few afternoon thunderstorms. The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms continues into Wednesday. At this point, the severe weather threat appears to be staying mainly to our south.

Once that system moves through, we’ll turn drier and cooler for the end of the workweek. Highs will drop back into the 70s for the second half of the week.