Warm and hazy

Today will feel noticeably warmer, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s. A few spots could even reach the 90-degree mark. Humidity will also increase, with dew points rising into the upper 60s, making it feel a bit muggier. Expect mostly sunny skies today, although it will look a bit hazy at times as wildfire smoke from fires to our west moves into the area.

Some of that smoke may settle closer to the ground, causing a slight drop in air quality. Even so, it won't be nearly as bad as the smoky conditions we dealt with a few weeks ago.

Most locations will stay dry today, although a few showers or non-severe thunderstorms could develop across northern parts of the area.

Rain chances increase on Friday as clouds build overnight and linger through much of the day. Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday, and while severe weather is not anticipated, some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

A few showers may linger into early Saturday before gradually clearing, allowing for a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. An isolated pop-up shower can't be ruled out during the warmest part of the day, but much of the weekend looks dry. Dry weather is then expected to continue into early next week.

Today's heat will be short-lived. Cooler air arrives Friday, with highs settling into the upper 70s to lower 80s through the weekend and into early next week.