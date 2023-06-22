Video Forecast - Poor Air Quality, Temperatures remain above average

Thursday; Highs in the mid to upper 80s once again. This is 5-10 degrees above average. Lots of sunshine! Air quality alert effective until 11 pm on Friday due to ozone.

Friday: Sunny and warmer - another day in the upper 80s.

This quiet, and hot weather pattern continues into the weekend.

Saturday: HOT! Highs near 90. More clouds and humidity building in.

First chance of storms comes into Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday.

Shower chances linger into Monday.

Tuesday - Thursday: temperatures back to average, if not below average.