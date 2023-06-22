Watch Now
Video Forecast - Poor Air Quality, Temperatures remain above average

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 11:23:01-04

Thursday; Highs in the mid to upper 80s once again. This is 5-10 degrees above average. Lots of sunshine! Air quality alert effective until 11 pm on Friday due to ozone.
Friday: Sunny and warmer - another day in the upper 80s.

This quiet, and hot weather pattern continues into the weekend.
Saturday: HOT! Highs near 90. More clouds and humidity building in.

First chance of storms comes into Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday.
Shower chances linger into Monday.
Tuesday - Thursday: temperatures back to average, if not below average.

