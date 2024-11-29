Victory Friday in the Frozen Tundra

Happy Victory Friday!

It's another chilly day for our neighborhoods. Highs were only around 30 degrees for the last 2 days and it is only getting colder.

High temperatures for both Friday and into the weekend will top out in the 20s! Gusty northerly winds will make it feel even cooler and bring our wind chill temperatures into the teens. Speaking of temperatures in the teens...overnight low temperatures will be in the teens for the next week. Mostly sunny skies are here for the next few days.

We start December with frigid temperatures and snow mid-week.

