Unhealthy Air Quality due to Lingering Wildfire Smoke

Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 12pm Thursday.

Areas of Smoke will continue, thinning as the day progresses. Air Quality has remained unhealthy this morning across much of the area. "Very unhealthy" further south towards Milwaukee.

The Storm Prediction Center has now place much of N.E.W. under a marginal threat for severe weather for today.

The best chance for storms will be after sunset. Some storms could have gusty winds, hail & heavy rain. Highs back to average in the upper 70s/low 80s.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible(mainly early)

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies.

3rd & 4th of July: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible. Temps could be hot with 80s & 90s.