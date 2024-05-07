Tuesday Thunderstorms

Any storms that move through could be on the strong to severe side with locally heavy rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the viewing area under a marginal risk of severe weather. Hail & gusty winds are the main threats.

Tuesday: Showers & storms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warmer.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers & perhaps a storm.

Friday. Mostly sunny skies.

Mother's Day weekend: It's going to be a half & half weekend. A good chance of showers & may a storm will be

followed a sun clouds & maybe a shower on Sunday.