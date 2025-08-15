Erin becomes first hurricane of the Atlantic season

Erin strengthened on Friday and became the first hurricane in the Atlantic basin this season.

Erin has top sustained winds of 75 mph as it churns westward toward the northeastern Caribbean. Before reaching the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center expects Erin to take a right turn, which should prevent a direct impact on the islands.

However, some tropical storm watches have been issued for several Caribbean islands, as Erin's outer bands could affect Anguilla, Barbuda, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center also stated that interests in the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico "should monitor the progress of Erin."

Erin is expected to become a major hurricane by Sunday as it moves east of the Bahamas. It remains unclear what, if any, impact Erin will have on the U.S. coast.

Closer to the U.S., the National Hurricane Center is monitoring thunderstorms developing off the southern Texas coast. Forecasters say there is about a 50% chance that this system will develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Forecasters also noted that even if the system does not form into a named tropical storm, heavy rain is likely to occur over South Texas in the coming days