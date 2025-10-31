Tricks or treats in tonight's forecast?

Happy Halloween!

Kicking off the day with some clouds in the sky and temperatures in the upper 30s. High temperatures will reach the low 50s. Clouds will stick around for most of the day, bringing a few showers this afternoon into tonight. This rain should be isolated and light, so it won’t wash out our Halloween plans. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s by early tonight, so you won’t need your heavy coat, but an extra layer will be helpful. Grab your umbrella and coat, and have a fun and safe Halloween night!

Saturday will be our coolest day, with high temperatures in the upper 40s and partly cloudy skies. We will “fall back” this upcoming weekend. Sunset tonight is at 5:45 p.m., but on Sunday evening, sunset will be at 4:36 p.m. Game day on Sunday will see temperatures in the upper-40s for kick off. There will be partly cloudy skies and potential gusty winds.