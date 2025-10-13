To rain or not to rain

After a mostly dry week last week, we began this week with some early showers with more to come.
Monday was a tale of two days with clouds and rain to start and clear, sunny skies to end the day.
Monday night will be dry going into a mostly sunny start to Tuesday before clouds move in giving us late rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
More rain is on the way later in the week on Thursday and Friday as we warm up to start the weekend.
