Time to find your umbrellas

After an incredible start to the month of June, rain is finally making a return.

Most of us will stay dry on Thursday as we see a mix of sun and clouds, but rain chances will increase Thursday night. A system moving in late tonight brings the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms. There will be a brief break around midday Friday before a second round moves through Friday evening.

There is a Level 1 risk for severe weather as this system passes. Damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall will be the primary threats.

Nicer weather returns for the weekend as sunshine begins to break through on Saturday. An isolated shower is possible, but most of the day looks pleasant. Sunday brings even more sunshine and comfortable conditions.

Temperatures will remain above average, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s over the next seven days. There is also an increasing potential for hotter weather next week as both temperatures and humidity continue to rise.