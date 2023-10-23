Thunderstorms cranking up the heat!!

An active week of weather is on the way.

We will have several chances for rain & thunderstorms. By week's end 1-3" of rain is possible across the area.

Record highs will be within reach on Tuesday with temps running 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Some storm will produce heavy rain & some hail.

Tuesday: Temperatures will soar into the 70s across much of the area. Morning & evening storms.

Wednesday: A little less rain. Isolated showers/storms and cloudy skies. Temps in the mid 60s.

Thursday: LOTS of rain. Could see 1-2 inches of rain before the end of the day. Temps in the mid 60s. Thunderstorms are possible.Friday: Chance of AM rain showers with temperatures in the mid 60s. Should be dry by Friday Night Lights.

Weekend: Temperatures in the 40s and chances for showers. The best chance for rain will be on Sunday.

Much colder weather moves in for next week. Some days will struggle to get out of the 30s with lows in the 20s.

