The wind continues as snow arrives

The winds that dominated the weekend will continue into the start of the week.

Gusts will be as strong as 30 mph Sunday night, getting as strong as 40 mph in the early afternoon on Monday.

A wind advisory has been issued for Sheboygan county from Monday morning to Monday evening.

Monday afternoon will bring snow, mostly around half an inch, through Monday night.

Monday temperatures will be warmer in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will have similar highs in the mid/upper 30s with more snow expected Tuesday afternoon in the northern part of the NBC 26 viewing area.