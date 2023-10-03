Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The warmest start to October on record is about to get some A.C.

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:22 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 19:22:55-04

This is now the warmest start to October on record but that's about to change.
The Jet stream is going to buckle by the weekend. Much cooler & below normal temps will move in.
After 3 straight days with record highs temperatures this weekend will be running 10 degrees below normal with morning lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds with a shower/storm. Gusty SW winds.
Thursday: Sun & clouds. Much cooler. Shower late?
Friday: Sun & clouds. Much cooler. Shower?

Weekend: Highs on the 50s. First widespread frost/freeze advisories could be on the way. Pretty much on schedule.

Monday: Sun & clouds. Still cool.
Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Slightly warmer.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.