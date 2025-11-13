The warm-up continues today as temperatures rise into the low 50s. It will be sunny for most of the day, with much calmer winds than we saw yesterday. Tomorrow’s highs will reach the upper 50s, with mostly sunny skies and light winds, great weather to end the work week.

Saturday will be our warmest day in November so far, with highs in the low 60s, but the warmth won’t last long. A cold front will move through Saturday afternoon, bringing a few light showers and cooler temperatures. Conditions return closer to average at the start of next week.

