The sunshine won't last forever

Another sunny day to end the first weekend of March gives way to partly cloudy skies on Sunday night.

Monday temperatures will jump up noticeably into the mid/upper 40s.

Monday's sky conditions will be a mixed bag.

We'll have party sunny skies to start the day before rain moves into the area in the late afternoon/early evening.

Tuesday will be a rainy day as well with wind gusts picking up Tuesday night.

Wednesday will begin with more rain before snow on Wednesday night.

The sunshine returns with mostly sunny skies beginning on Thursday going into next weekend.