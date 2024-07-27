The sun stays while humidity returns

Another warm and sunny day in Wisconsin with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-60s tonight, the "coldest" night on tap for at least the next week.

Sunday will include more sunny skies and our first chance for storms since the beginning of last week.

We'll see more clouds and higher dew points as the humidity rises to end the weekend.

More warm temperatures are expected to follow with various chances for showers and storms for at least a couple of days next week.