The quiet after the storm

After yesterday's storms, we are entering the calm after the storm. Devastating severe thunderstorms brought large hail to many parts of northeast Wisconsin and caused extensive damage in Menasha after a confirmed tornado moved through the area.

Today tells a much different story as we begin to deal with the aftermath of the storm. Skies will become mostly sunny and remain that way for the rest of the day. High temperatures will reach the low 80s, and humidity will gradually drop throughout the day. It will also be a windy day, with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph this afternoon.

The pleasant weather continues through Wednesday and much of Thursday before rain chances increase Thursday night. Rain and thunderstorms are likely on Friday, with showers lingering into Saturday.

We briefly warm up on Thursday before cooling off as we head into the end of the week and the weekend.