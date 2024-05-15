The NBC 26 Storm Tracker

After our first 80s of the year on Sunday, temps have been cooling the last two days.

We can expect gusty NE winds to continue on Wednesday. Highs will be near normal.

Hazy skies produced by wildfires in Northern Canada continued today but the air quality was much better.

Much warmer weather is about to return as winds turn back to the south.

Wednesday: Breezy & seasonable. Hazy sun.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. PM shower/storm.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm & much warmer.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be near 80 degrees. There will be a chance for a shower/storm.

