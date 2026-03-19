The melting begins

Highs today will reach the low to mid-40s, helping to get some of that snow melting. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Tomorrow is the first day of spring, and it’ll feel like it, with temperatures in the mid-40s. Friday brings more of the same, with a mix of sun and clouds. The warming trend continues into Saturday, with highs getting close to 50 degrees.

By Sunday, a front moves through and could bring a little light snow or a wintry mix. After that, temperatures drop back into the 30s but stay above freezing. Overall, the next 7 days should keep chipping away at the snowpack.