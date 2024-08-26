The hottest day of the summer?!

While some students are back to school... Summer weather is in full swing!!

Today has the potential to be the hottest day of the year, with temperatures in the low 90s! We also have dew points in the low 70s across the area.

This means our heat indices or feels like temperatures will reach upper 90s and even 100 degrees. Make sure you drink lots of water, limit your time outside and take it easy today.

We can also expect thunderstorms to move through overnight. There is a slight risk for severe weather. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

The heat and humidity stick around Tuesday. Once again, high temperatures climb into the low 90s. There is a chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be more comfortable, and closer to normal on Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies.

Mild weather expected for Labor Day weekend. With high pressure there will sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees!

