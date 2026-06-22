The first week of summer

Astronomical summer officially began on Sunday, marking the start of the first full week of the season. Despite the arrival of summer, temperatures this week will run just below average for late June. Afternoon highs will generally remain in the mid-70s through the workweek, making for comfortable conditions before warmer air returns this weekend and potentially pushes temperatures back into the 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine and pleasant weather. Clouds begin to increase Tuesday evening ahead of our next weather system. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through Wednesday morning, with scattered showers lingering into the afternoon. While a few rumbles of thunder are possible, severe weather is not anticipated. Another chance for scattered afternoon showers arrives on Thursday before drier and warmer conditions develop heading into the weekend.