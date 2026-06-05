The first rain of June

After a dry stretch, rain returns this morning. Showers will move across the area through the morning before tapering off for a break during the afternoon. Some afternoon clearing will help boost temperatures to around 80 degrees.

The added warmth and humidity will help fuel scattered thunderstorms this evening and tonight. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, bringing a risk of damaging winds and large hail.

Sunshine returns for the weekend before additional chances for scattered showers arrive next week.

Temperatures will remain above average over the next seven days, with hotter conditions developing next week. Highs will climb into the 80s and 90s, while elevated dew points will make it feel even hotter.