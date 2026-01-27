The cold continues this week

Well below-average temperatures will continue through the workweek. Highs today will be around 10 degrees, with wind gusts near 20 miles per hour bringing wind chills down into the negatives. The rest of the workweek will see similar temperatures before some warming arrives this weekend.

Today will be partly cloudy, with a few flurries early. The rest of the week will be much the same, with a mix of sun and clouds. While temperatures will be cold, overall the weather this week will be fairly nice.