Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The cold continues this week

Jordan's forecast
The cold continues
Posted

Well below-average temperatures will continue through the workweek. Highs today will be around 10 degrees, with wind gusts near 20 miles per hour bringing wind chills down into the negatives. The rest of the workweek will see similar temperatures before some warming arrives this weekend.

Today will be partly cloudy, with a few flurries early. The rest of the week will be much the same, with a mix of sun and clouds. While temperatures will be cold, overall the weather this week will be fairly nice.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids