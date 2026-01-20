The cold continues

Cold Weather Advisories are in effect until 10 AM today due to cold temperatures and frigid wind chills. Morning temperatures are in the negatives, with wind chills ranging from the negative twenties to negative thirties. High temperatures today will be around 10 degrees, with wind chills making it feel even colder. Most of the day will be mostly sunny, but clouds will increase later.

Overnight, there is a chance for some light snow, which will continue into tomorrow. Winds will shift to the southwest, bringing in warmer air. Highs tomorrow will be around 20 degrees, but this relief will be short-lived, as much colder air returns toward the end of the week.