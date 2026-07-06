Sunshine to start the week

We’re starting the work week with beautiful weather. Expect plenty of sunshine, seasonable temperatures in the low 80s, and low humidity through the day.

Tuesday will also be mostly sunny for much of the day, but changes arrive by Tuesday evening as rain begins to our north and west.

Rain chances increase on Wednesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop and continue into Thursday. A few storms on Wednesday could become strong, and with multiple rounds of rain possible, some areas may see heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

Drier weather returns heading into the weekend, with sunshine making a comeback.

Temperatures will climb a few degrees above average on Tuesday and Wednesday before settling back into the low 80s by the end of the week. Even on the warmer days, humidity will remain manageable, keeping conditions relatively comfortable.