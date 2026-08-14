Sunshine returns before another chance for rain

After a cloudy day Thursday, sunshine returns today. A few areas of patchy fog may develop early, but that will quickly give way to plenty of sunshine through Friday morning and afternoon. The sun will be somewhat hazy at times due to wildfire smoke. Humidity will be a bit lower today, especially by the afternoon, with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Clouds will begin increasing closer to sunset and continue building overnight. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms possible. The best chance for scattered showers will come Saturday night as a cold front moves through.

A few showers may linger into early Sunday morning. After that, skies will gradually turn partly cloudy for the remainder of the day. The next chance for rain arrives Tuesday.