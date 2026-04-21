Sunshine continues

Nice weather will continue over the next few days. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the 60s and 70s throughout the week.
Dry conditions will allow river levels to keep falling, and floodwaters are expected to recede over the next few days.
Our next chance for rain arrives late Thursday into Friday, when a few thunderstorms are possible.
Posted
Nice weather will continue over the next few days. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the 60s and 70s throughout the week.