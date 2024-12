We had more cold temperatures to wake up to before we warm up to the upper teens, still roughly ten degrees below normal.

Wind gusts are calmer than Thursday but our wind chills are still in the negatives for much of the morning.

High pressure will clear out the skies for plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures warm up to above normal levels with clouds and chances for precipitation.

We're expecting a rain/snow mix late on Saturday leading to early rain showers on Sunday when we return to the 40s.