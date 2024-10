We were treated to sunny skies and breezy winds to start the work week.

Dry conditions, recent lack of rainfall and winds give all counties in N.E.W. an elevated fire risk.

Also, with dropping temperatures tonight in the upper 30s once again, parts of the Northwoods will be under another frost advisory on Tuesday morning.

Highs in the mid 60s are here to stay for the next couple days in addition to the sunshine before warming up ahead of the weekend.