Sunshine and smoke to start the week

Our weekend ends with sunshine and a bit of haze which is how our work week will begin.

Wildfire smoke from Canada will continue to hang around the area late on Sunday into early Monday.

An Air Quality Alert could be issued with the potential for poor quality as well as reduced visibility outside.

Beginning late Tuesday night there are chances for showers and thunderstorms to pop up during the week.

The middle of the week in particular looks to be well above our normal high temperature and could bring us heat indices in the triple digits.