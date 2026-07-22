Sunshine and comfortable weather

Pleasant weather will stick around through the rest of the work week, bringing plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity.

Today will feature mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds, especially during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid-70s, a few degrees below average for this time of year, while low humidity keeps conditions feeling especially comfortable. Air quality has also improved, making it a great day to spend some time outdoors.

Tonight, skies remain mostly clear as temperatures fall into the low 50s, with some areas dipping into the upper 40s by daybreak. It will be a cool start Thursday morning, but sunshine will quickly help temperatures rebound into the low 80s by the afternoon.

The pleasant stretch continues Friday with mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs in the mid-80s, and humidity remaining low, providing another comfortable summer day.

Changes arrive over the weekend as heat and humidity begin to build. High temperatures climb back into the upper 80s on Saturday, while dew points rise into the 60s and even low 70s, making it feel noticeably more humid. Saturday is expected to stay dry, but by Sunday, increasing moisture will bring the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms.